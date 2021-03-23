Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 160,256 shares.The stock last traded at $18.29 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $773.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter worth $276,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

