Sologenic Market Cap Tops $258.63 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $258.63 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sologenic has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.34 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00063491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00144309 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00757891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00075278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,641 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

