Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Invests $14.20 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 557,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,204,000. VICI Properties makes up about 5.2% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,028. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.