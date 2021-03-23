Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 468,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,000. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for about 8.3% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,304. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

