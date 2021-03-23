Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Takes $13.09 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 4.8% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

PK stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,247. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

