SoMee.Social Trading 78% Higher This Week (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $42,370.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,677,895 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

