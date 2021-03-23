Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce $28.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the highest is $28.59 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full-year sales of $106.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $108.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $107.22 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $108.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 58,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $353.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,975 shares of company stock worth $336,745 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

