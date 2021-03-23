SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
TSE SGQ opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$201.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.
About SouthGobi Resources
