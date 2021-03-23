SouthGobi Resources (SGQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE SGQ opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$201.85 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.39.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

