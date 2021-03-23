SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

SGQRF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.36. SouthGobi Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

