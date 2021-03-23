SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.
SGQRF stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.36. SouthGobi Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About SouthGobi Resources
Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.