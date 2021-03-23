Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

