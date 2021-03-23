Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $4.75 at Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

SWN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 408,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,865,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Proficio Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

