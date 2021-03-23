Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.31. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 14,756 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.417 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

