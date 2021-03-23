Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $70.09 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.09 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,116,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,116,204 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

