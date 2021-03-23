SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Raised by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,071 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,686. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

