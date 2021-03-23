SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Leuthold Group LLC’s Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average of $172.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $142.28 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

