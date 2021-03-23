SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 705,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $142.28 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

