SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 233,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 462,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. 22,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,115. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

