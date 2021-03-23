Spectiv (SIG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00617408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00067166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023402 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io

Spectiv Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

