Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00240564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002427 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012416 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

