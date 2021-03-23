Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

