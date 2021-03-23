Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Lifted by Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,051 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up about 7.6% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

CEF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 866,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,755. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

