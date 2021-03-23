Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

