Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 67,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,764,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

