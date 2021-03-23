Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Reduced by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,187 shares during the period. Square comprises 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Square were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $223.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 360.88, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

