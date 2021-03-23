SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.10

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.31 ($0.41). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 31.98 ($0.42), with a volume of 116,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £52.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.10.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

