Standard General L.P. Acquires New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,471,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,212,000. Bally’s accounts for approximately 47.9% of Standard General L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Standard General L.P. owned 37.64% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BALY traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.