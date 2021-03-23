Standard General L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Standard General L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,436 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up 1.9% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Standard General L.P. owned approximately 6.95% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,602. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

