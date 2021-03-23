Standard General L.P. Reduces Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Standard General L.P. trimmed its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,512,819 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling accounts for 0.4% of Standard General L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Standard General L.P. owned about 2.16% of Precision Drilling worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

PDS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

