Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

