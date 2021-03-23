Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,963 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Starbucks worth $549,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 327,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

