Status (SNT) Price Up 34% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 34% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $456.12 million and approximately $278.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

