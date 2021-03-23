Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $188.50 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $283.79 million and approximately $188.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001392 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.38 or 0.00946854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.83 or 0.00393464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00056542 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 388,702,683 coins and its circulating supply is 371,728,589 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.