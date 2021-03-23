Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $8.99 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,424 coins and its circulating supply is 22,672,930,503 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

