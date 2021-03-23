Stephens Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $180.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $163.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.11.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $819,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

