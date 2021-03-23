Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 151,962 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of DraftKings worth $27,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

