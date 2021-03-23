Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 178,992 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

