Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 21,448 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after buying an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.