Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,393 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $28,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

NYSE:GWW opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

