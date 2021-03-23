Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 41,667 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BCE worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

