Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 64,658 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

