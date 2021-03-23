Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 727 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Align Technology worth $22,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Align Technology to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $530.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.00 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

