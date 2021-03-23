Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.65% of National Vision worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,090.27, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

