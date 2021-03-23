Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

