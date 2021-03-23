Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $359.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $196.57 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total transaction of $664,390.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

