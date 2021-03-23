Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VXUS stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

