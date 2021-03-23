Stifel Financial Corp Buys 113,595 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

