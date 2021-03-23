Stifel Financial Corp Buys 23,483 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

