Stifel Financial Corp Buys 33,196 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,562 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,196 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of VMW opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.