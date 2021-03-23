Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of PPL worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in PPL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

