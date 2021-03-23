Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ViacomCBS worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.